Home / Industry / News / Export dilemma: The 'shrimp vs smartphone' debate in India-US trade

How US tariffs are forcing India to weigh exports of labour-intensive products against technology-intensive ones. One is a job creator, the other a sunshine industry. It is not an easy choice

ILLUSTRATION: BINAY SINHA
Yash Kumar Singhal
8 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 10:14 PM IST

Indian exports to the US are caught in a “shrimp or smartphones” dilemma. Exporting large volumes of labour-intensive products such as shrimp creates jobs and shores up small busine­sses. Shipping technology-intensive smartphones, on the other hand, enhances export earnings as they are high-value goods. 
The trouble is, it’s not a level playing field. In the age of US President Donald Trump’s tariff tantrums, the US has exe­m­pted Indian smartphones and pharmaceuticals — both seen as techn­o­logy- -intensive sectors — from all duties, leaving labour-intensive sectors to bear the brunt of tariffs that can be as high as 50 per cent.
