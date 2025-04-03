Exporters fear demand hit, China dumping after US slaps 27% tariff on India

Washington’s decision to slap 27 per cent reciprocal tariffs on India not only threatens to damage short-term demand but also further intensifies the fear of dumping from China, exporters said.

Till now, American buyers were already keeping their orders on hold owing to the lack of clarity on reciprocal tariffs. Now that the levy has been announced, Indian suppliers will reach out to them for the way forward, they said.

The United States (US) President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order on reciprocal tariffs, imposing additional ad-valorem duties ranging from 10–50 per cent on imports from a large