Fast and now under fire: Quick-commerce firms face heat from regulators

According to a report by Blume Ventures, an early-stage venture fund, India's qcom market surged from $300 million in FY22 to an expected $7.1 billion in FY25

Over the past few months, food security authorities have stepped up surprise inspections at dark stores, which are growing in number.

Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 10:44 PM IST

After scaling up at breakneck speed, India’s quick-commerce (qcom) sector is facing mounting regulatory scrutiny. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has, for the first time, launched a preliminary investigation into the conduct of qcom platforms following allegations by the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF), the country’s biggest retail distributors’ association, that these players are engaging in anti-competitive practices.
 
For AICPDF National President Dhairyashil Patil, the probe is a crucial milestone in the battle he launched in 2024. A veteran of the traditional distribution network, Patil says qcom has significantly disrupted the offline ecosystem — causing distribution volumes
