Festive cheer fuels premium push as alcobev cos bet big on launches, growth

As India dances through its biggest drinking season, from Diwali and Christmas to year-end celebrations, alcobev companies are entering the festive quarter with strong growth expectations, backed by premiumisation, new launches and buoyant consumer sentiment.

For Pernod Ricard India, this is a continuation of the festival season and the year-end festivities make for good business. The maker of Absolut vodka and Jameson Irish whisky launched Seagram’s Xclamat!on earlier this month, which brings five premium spirits — whisky, vodka, gin, rum and brandy — under one brand at a uniform price point.

“We are bringing this right in time for the