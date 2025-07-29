Logistics companies gear up to meet festival season demand surge

With the festival season around the corner, third-party logistics firms are gearing up for a sharp surge in shipment volumes, with the number projected to rise by 40–50 per cent during the period, driven by higher consumer spending and increased brand activity.

From opening new warehouses and expanding capacity at existing facilities to hiring contractual staff and entering new transport hubs, companies are stepping up operations to meet the expected spike in demand.

Prozo, which provides warehousing and fulfilment services, expects shipment to rise by 50 per cent compared to last year. “We expect festive shipment volumes this year to