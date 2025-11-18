FHRAI urges tax perks likely to drive hotel expansion beyond metros

The Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) has urged the government to extend income-tax benefits to new hotel projects and expansions in smaller towns and emerging tourist destinations in the upcoming Union Budget 2026.

Alongside tax incentives, the association has submitted a set of proposals to the finance ministry, arguing that such measures would spur fresh investment, speed up infrastructure creation, and generate jobs in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. Representatives from the association submitted their proposals to the ministry on Monday. According to sources, industry representatives are scheduled to meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on November 20.