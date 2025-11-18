Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 08:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / FHRAI urges tax perks likely to drive hotel expansion beyond metros

FHRAI urges tax perks likely to drive hotel expansion beyond metros

Pre-Budget representations made to finance ministry, tourism ministry

FHRAI urges tax perks likely to drive hotel expansion beyond metros
premium

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 8:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) has urged the government to extend income-tax benefits to new hotel projects and expansions in smaller towns and emerging tourist destinations in the upcoming Union Budget 2026.
 
Alongside tax incentives, the association has submitted a set of proposals to the finance ministry, arguing that such measures would spur fresh investment, speed up infrastructure creation, and generate jobs in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. Representatives from the association submitted their proposals to the ministry on Monday. According to sources, industry representatives are scheduled to meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on November 20.
Topics : Hotel industry Hospitality industry Tax benefits
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon