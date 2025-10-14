Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 08:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Finance ministry rules out duty exemption under magnet PLI scheme

Finance ministry rules out duty exemption under magnet PLI scheme

Finance ministry has ruled out customs duty exemption for REPM-making machinery, saying capital subsidy under the PLI scheme will offset high import costs amid China's export curbs

rare earth magnet
premium

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) is the nodal ministry for the scheme, which is under inter-ministerial discussion. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Deepak Patel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

No exemption from customs duty or cess is required for importing machinery and equipment used in manufacturing rare-earth permanent magnets (REPM) under the proposed production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, the Department of Revenue, which is under the Ministry of Finance, has told the Ministry of Heavy Industries.
 
Officials said the capital subsidy being planned under the scheme would be sufficient to offset the higher costs involved.
 
Expenditure on plants and the machinery to be imported to set them up in India is expected to be significantly higher since almost all such equipment will have to be sourced from countries other than
Topics : Customs duty Industry News PLI scheme Finance Ministry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon