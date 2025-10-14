Finance ministry rules out duty exemption under magnet PLI scheme

No exemption from customs duty or cess is required for importing machinery and equipment used in manufacturing rare-earth permanent magnets (REPM) under the proposed production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, the Department of Revenue, which is under the Ministry of Finance, has told the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

Officials said the capital subsidy being planned under the scheme would be sufficient to offset the higher costs involved.

Expenditure on plants and the machinery to be imported to set them up in India is expected to be significantly higher since almost all such equipment will have to be sourced from countries other than