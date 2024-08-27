Financial institutions face operational challenges due to new Trai mandate

While most banks indicated that they may not be affected by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (Trai) mandate to block messages with unregistered URLs, OTT links, and APKs—since they typically do not send marketing content—financial institutions that do send promotional messages are expected to face operational challenges.

These challenges include the need to whitelist every communication link, coordinate with telecom operators, and update systems to ensure seamless customer communication after registration.

Trai has mandated telecom companies to block messages containing unregistered URLs, OTT links, APKs, or call-back numbers starting September 1. Financial institutions, and many other