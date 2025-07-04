Friday, July 04, 2025 | 08:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Funding to fintech companies marginally dips to $889 million in H1CY25

Funding to fintech companies marginally dips to $889 million in H1CY25

Fintechs in India raised $889.2 mn in H1CY25, down 5.3% YoY and 25.9% from H2CY24, as deal count dropped significantly and late-stage rounds led capital inflow

Fintech companies are tapping into traditional forms of banking products such as fixed deposits (FDs) as they expand their financial services bouquet.
There were 59 seed rounds, 32 early-stage rounds, and 18 late-stage rounds in H1CY25, the data shows.

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Funding to fintech companies in India declined to $889.2 million in the first half of calendar year 2025 (H1CY25), a marginal 5.3 per cent drop from the $936.4 million the sector raised in H1CY24.
 
The amount of funds raised by these companies shrank 25.9 per cent from $1.2 billion recorded in H2CY24, data from market intelligence platform Tracxn shows.
 
The number of funding rounds decreased sharply from 195 in H1CY24 to 109 in H1CY25. The sector saw 131 funding rounds in H2CY24.
 
Among the top fundraisers were Cred, which secured $75 million in a Series G round; InsuranceDekho, with $70
