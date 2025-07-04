Funding to fintech companies marginally dips to $889 million in H1CY25

Funding to fintech companies in India declined to $889.2 million in the first half of calendar year 2025 (H1CY25), a marginal 5.3 per cent drop from the $936.4 million the sector raised in H1CY24.

The amount of funds raised by these companies shrank 25.9 per cent from $1.2 billion recorded in H2CY24, data from market intelligence platform Tracxn shows.

The number of funding rounds decreased sharply from 195 in H1CY24 to 109 in H1CY25. The sector saw 131 funding rounds in H2CY24.

Among the top fundraisers were Cred, which secured $75 million in a Series G round; InsuranceDekho, with $70