Home / Industry / News / Five minute dash: Quick commerce cos tap spatial tech to cut delivery times

Five minute dash: Quick commerce cos tap spatial tech to cut delivery times

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 12:05 AM IST

Spatial technology, which captures, stores, visualises and analyses data tied to specific locations on earth, is no longer limited to urban planning, transportation, agriculture or defence.
 
It has now caught the fancy of burgeoning quick commerce (qcom) firms — firms that compete to deliver goods ordered online within minutes across cities and towns.
 
“Since the core promise of qcom is ultra-fast delivery, it is vital to have highly accurate, real-time insights on traffic conditions, road closures, route optimization, and weather disruptions to ensure timely fulfilment,” says Agendra Kumar, managing director of geographical information system (GIS) provider Esri India. He declined
