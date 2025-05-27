Ageing truck fleet rekindle commercial vehicle makers' revival hopes

After several sluggish years, India’s truck market remains in a challenging phase, with the average fleet age now at a historic high of 9 – 9.5 years — up from the earlier 7–7.5 years. This rise reflects a broader concern — weakening cyclical demand that has delayed fleet renewal across the industry.

However, a turnaround may be on the horizon. Industry experts predict mid-single-digit growth in the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (MHCV) segment in FY26, driven by an expected uptick in replacement demand.

Tempering optimism, truck owners, however, strike a note of caution. The transition from BS IV to