Flyers with special needs share ordeal: Airlines ensure enough wheelchairs

On February 12, an 80-year-old man who had flown into Mumbai airport collapsed after walking 1.5 km from the aircraft to the immigration counter. He had pre-booked a wheelchair with the airline but wasn’t given one. He died soon after. On Thursday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) fined the airline, Air India, Rs 30 lakh.

This wasn’t an isolated incident of an airline or airport authority mismanaging a case where an individual needed special attention.

On January 31, a flyer disabled by birth was asked to stand up and walk two steps during the security check-in process at