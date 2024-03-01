Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Flyers with special needs share ordeal: Airlines ensure enough wheelchairs

The number of people with disability and reduced mobility travelling by air has gone up over the years

flyers, wheel chair
Premium

Illustration: Binay sinha

Anushka BhardwajDeepak Patel New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 9:48 PM IST
On February 12, an 80-year-old man who had flown into Mumbai airport collapsed after walking 1.5 km from the aircraft to the immigration counter. He had pre-booked a wheelchair with the airline but wasn’t given one. He died soon after. On Thursday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) fined the airline, Air India, Rs 30 lakh.

This wasn’t an isolated incident of an airline or airport authority mismanaging a case where an individual needed special attention.

On January 31, a flyer disabled by birth was asked to stand up and walk two steps during the security check-in process at

Also Read

What to know about Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 whose door blew off?

New national policy may turn India's airports into global transit hubs

DGCA rejects telcos' proposal to provide 5G services on airport premises

DGCA sends show cause notice to Air India for flouting civil aviation norms

Unable to repossess Go First planes, global aviation body downgrades India

Govt offers one-time settlement option to sugar mills for SDF loans

Govt amends rules to mandate gencos to give surplus power to exchanges

Coal-producing states earn revenue of Rs 1.52 trillion in last 9 yrs: Govt

Power consumption rises over 8% to 127.79 billion units in February

Indian logistics market to grow at 8.8% annually to $484 bn by 2029: Report

Topics : DGCA airlines Aviation sector Indian airports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 9:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon