Infrastructure, BFSI companies among top advertisers for cricket in 2023

Disney Star hopes to hit another six during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 as advertisers continue to line up even this year.

Infrastructure and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) companies were among the top advertisers for cricket tournaments in 2023.

And, Disney Star expects beverage majors to hop on to the bandwagon, especially during the upcoming cricket tournament. This is because summer is the season when most cold beverages see the highest demand during a year.

According to a source, Reliance Consumer Products’s Campa Cola, the latest entrant in the cola market, is also expected to heavily advertise during