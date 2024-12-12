FMCG companies hike prices by 3-5%, but limit impact on consumers

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies have increased prices but are not passing on the entire price hike to consumers, as rural markets have just begun to witness revival, while urban demand is stagnating.

While edible oil companies typically pass on the entire price increase or decrease to the consumer with a lag of 5-15 days, depending on the inventory in the channel, packaged food companies are taking mid single-digit increases to avoid hurting demand.

“We’ve already initiated some price increases. We are looking at a 3-5 per cent price increase between quarter three and quarter four. Some of it has