FMCG distributors rally to defend turf against online competitors

The inaugural meeting has already taken place in Bengaluru on Saturday where about 300 distributors and retailers came together to discuss the issue the supply chain

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) distributors will hold meetings with retailers across various cities and districts in India to combat the rise of online retailing over the next three months.
 
The All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF), which represents over 400,000 distributors and 350,000 sub-distributors, has launched a nationwide campaign. It plans to hold meetings from January 20 to March 31 in over 500 districts and 700 talukas, aiming to bring distributors and retailers together to develop a strategy to counter the growth of quick commerce (qcom) and e-commerce platforms, which are engaging in deep discounting, predatory pricing, and unethical
Topics : FMCG companies retailers Competition Commission of India CCI

