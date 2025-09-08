Monday, September 08, 2025 | 11:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / FMCG firms may be allowed to use stickers to offer lower GST rates

FMCG firms may be allowed to use stickers to offer lower GST rates

FMCG companies executives who spoke on the condition of anonymity said that they are waiting for the roadmap from the government on the transition

FMCG companies, GST Revamp, GST gradually to be reduced
premium

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 11:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies may be allowed to use stickers to change the price in order to pass the lower goods and services tax (GST) rates to consumers post September 22, according to sources. 
 
A government official said there is no harm in companies using stickers in the interim to pass on the benefit of lower tax rates to the consumer.
 
A notification on this is expected from the government in the next few days. However, this will be allowed only in the interim till companies manage to introduce the new prices in the market. 
 
In 2017, when the
Topics : FMCG companies GST Revamp GST gradually to be reduced
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon