FMCG companies indicate mid single-digit revenue growth in second quarter

FMCG majors expect moderate Q2 growth as GST rate cuts and inventory liquidation affect sales; Marico bucks trend with strong pricing-led performance

GCPL added that the reforms are an encouraging step towards strengthening consumer demand. | File Image

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 7:39 PM IST

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are expected to post mid-single-digit revenue growth in the July–September quarter, as indicated in their quarterly updates.
 
Most firms said that their supply chains focused on liquidating existing stock ahead of the implementation of new goods and services tax (GST) rates in categories where tax slabs were lowered.
 
An outlier, however, is Marico, which said its consolidated revenue growth on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis would be in the thirties, driven by pricing interventions and product mix improvement.
 
It told investors that underlying volume growth in its India business remained in high single digits, but is
