FMCG companies indicate mid single-digit revenue growth in second quarter

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are expected to post mid-single-digit revenue growth in the July–September quarter, as indicated in their quarterly updates.

Most firms said that their supply chains focused on liquidating existing stock ahead of the implementation of new goods and services tax (GST) rates in categories where tax slabs were lowered.

An outlier, however, is Marico, which said its consolidated revenue growth on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis would be in the thirties, driven by pricing interventions and product mix improvement.

It told investors that underlying volume growth in its India business remained in high single digits, but is