FMCG firms see mild Q1 recovery; price-led growth remains subdued

Early monsoon dampened Q1 FY26 demand for summer-linked FMCG goods but modest volume growth and raw material easing could support a broader recovery from Q2

Rural recovery continued to gain pace in the quarter, while urban demand— which has been a pain point for companies over the last few quarters—remained weak but stable.

Sharleen Dsouza
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are expected to see some revival in volume growth on a sequential basis, while price-led growth may remain limited in the quarter ended June FY26.
 
The quarter, which typically sees an uptick in sales of summer-related products, was impacted by the early onset of the monsoon, brokerages noted.
 
“We expect summer portfolio across companies to be impacted on the back of early monsoon. Companies with categories like juices, soft drinks, water, ice cream and cooling hair oils can see the most impact, as we expect these categories to witness year-on-year decline in sales,” Nomura said
