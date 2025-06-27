Friday, June 27, 2025 | 08:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / ITC's FMCG biz clocks in consumer spend of over ₹34,000 cr in FY25

ITC's FMCG biz clocks in consumer spend of over ₹34,000 cr in FY25

Consumer spend on ITC's FMCG brands grew 4.6 per cent to over Rs 34,000 crore in FY25, with rural demand holding up despite muted growth across the broader sector

ITC

The company expects consumption expenditure to pick up progressively, led by continued recovery in rural demand backed by a good monsoon.

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 8:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Consumers spent more than ₹34,000 crore on ITC’s non-cigarette fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) products in 2024-25 (FY25), according to the company’s latest annual report.
 
The company mentioned that its over 25 “world-class” Indian brands, largely built through an organic growth strategy leveraging institutional synergies in a relatively short period of time, represented an annual consumer spend of over ₹34,000 crore and reached over 260 million households in India.
 
The segment revenue from the FMCG business in FY25 was at ₹21,981.57 crore and Ebitda stood at ₹2,163.92 crore. Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
 
Consumer spend is net sales turnover, including margins and taxes. In FY24, the annual consumer spend stood at nearly ₹32,500 crore.
   
The consumer spend in FY25 reflected a growth of about 4.6 per cent over FY24. It is at the lower end compared to recent years, albeit in the face of challenges in consumption expenditure facing the overall FMCG sector.

Also Read

trading, stock market

ITC shares gain 2% after Q4 results; check earnings, brokerage review here

Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, stock market

Stock market crash highlights: Sensex sheds 645 pts, Nifty at 24,609; IT, FMCG, Oil & Gas top drag

The reconstituted six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to maintain the “status quo” for the 10th consecutive policy review, said all the 10 respondents polled by Business Standard ahead of the pan

Markets Today: RBI MPC outcome; FIIs; M&M, ITC Q3; Chamunda IPO allotment

ICAI acts against four CAs for misconduct post demonetisation

ICAI to limit individual tax audits by CAs to 60 annually from April 2026

NR Narayana Murthy, Narayana

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy visits GIFT City, lauds global potential

 
In FY24, the growth in consumer spend was about 12.1 per cent, and in FY23 it was 20.8 per cent as the economy came out of the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic. In FY22, growth in consumer spend was more than 9.1 per cent.
 
ITC’s management commentary in the annual report mentioned that the impact of inflationary pressures on household savings weighed on consumption expenditure, particularly in urban markets. However, demand in rural markets was relatively resilient. The weakness in consumption was reflected, inter alia, in the muted volume growth of the FMCG sector. 
 
However, the company expects consumption expenditure to pick up, progressively led by continued recovery in rural demand backed by a good monsoon along with improvement in urban demand as inflation stabilises and tax cuts announced in the Union Budget boost disposable income.
 
The cumulative impact of pickup in capital expenditure (capex) in the second half of FY25, and frontloading of government capex outlay in FY26, along with interest rate cuts and liquidity support from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), would also be supportive of growth, the company mentioned.
 
Amid subdued demand conditions, ITC launched 100 new FMCG products during the year, anchored on the vectors of health and nutrition, hygiene, protection and care, convenience and on-the-go, indulgence, et al.
 
The company said that FMCG businesses were well poised to be rapidly scaled up across the three growth platforms — fortifying the core, addressing value-added adjacent opportunities leveraging mother brands, and nurturing new vectors of growth.
 
Multi-dimensional interventions, including strategic acquisitions in high-growth and future-facing categories, have been made to accelerate growth, and enhance competitiveness and market standing of the FMCG businesses, it further added.
 

More From This Section

corporate governance, artificial intelligence, leadership, financial fraud

ESIC approves one-time amnesty scheme to cut litigation, boost ESI

PremiumTorrent Pharma

Torrent Pharma in advanced talks to acquire JB Chemicals from KKR

Protecting Your Digital Identity: Cybersecurity Best Practices for Individuals

DoT proposes new cybersecurity rules to combat mobile number fraud

G Kishan Reddy with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Northeast can be national model for sustainable mining: G Kishan Reddy

Premiuminformation technology, IT Sector, IT Service

Changing skill demands: Era of big bench strength at IT firms may be over

Topics : ITC result FMCG companies FMCGs FMCG ITC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 8:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon