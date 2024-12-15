Fog plan: DIAL completes airfield construction, sets up German hangar

GMR Group-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has completed airfield construction, ensured the repair of Runway Visual Range (RVR) equipment by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), and set up a German hangar for deboarded passengers to enhance flight operations during foggy weather conditions.

On November 18, Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam held a meeting with DIAL, which operates and manages India's largest airport in the national capital, sources told Business Standard. Vualnam told DIAL to obtain the details of the number of planes that were grounded on January 14 this year due to fog and analyse this data to implement necessary