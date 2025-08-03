Sunday, August 03, 2025 | 10:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Food companies saw margin squeeze in Q1, expect reprieve this quarter

Food companies saw margin squeeze in Q1, expect reprieve this quarter

Impact of raw material inflation lingers; margin recovery expected from Q2 onwards

QSR, FMCG, Packaged food and beverage
Ethnic snacks major Bikaji Foods increased prices during April-June to mitigate the impact of higher raw-material prices. | File Image

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 10:29 PM IST

That food companies are under stress has been proved by their first-quarter performance, with margins witnessing pressure.
 
While it will take time for them to benefit from lower raw-material costs, analysts expect this to start showing from this quarter (July-September).
 
Raw-material prices like those of palm oil were high in April-June, but those have eased since then. This is because of companies sitting on inventories with prices at elevated levels.
 
“The quarter was impacted by elevated consumption prices across the commodity portfolio… However, we have noticed stabilising prices for edible oil and cocoa, a declining trend in coffee and stabilising
