Sunday, August 31, 2025 | 11:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Bidding for battery storage PLI in final stages, says Pralhad Joshi

Bidding for battery storage PLI in final stages, says Pralhad Joshi

Says nuclear energy laws being tweaked to attract pvt players

Pralhad Joshi
premium

The power ministry is working closely with the Department of Atomic Energy, state governments and the industry to accelerate the deployment of nuclear power projects. | File Image

Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 11:30 PM IST
The government is in the final stages of preparing the framework for implementing the next stage of energy sector reforms across multiple areas, including the amendments required in nuclear energy laws to boost private participation and the selection of bidders for Advanced Chemistry Cell - Production Linked Incentive (ACC-PLI) scheme, Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said.
 
Outlining the scope and the status of the work across critical energy areas, Joshi said the government will also invite project proposals soon under a new scheme to promote utilisation of green hydrogen as fuel for decentralised applications, such as cooking
Topics : Pralhad Joshi PLI scheme
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon