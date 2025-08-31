Bidding for battery storage PLI in final stages, says Pralhad Joshi

The government is in the final stages of preparing the framework for implementing the next stage of energy sector reforms across multiple areas, including the amendments required in nuclear energy laws to boost private participation and the selection of bidders for Advanced Chemistry Cell - Production Linked Incentive (ACC-PLI) scheme, Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said.

Outlining the scope and the status of the work across critical energy areas, Joshi said the government will also invite project proposals soon under a new scheme to promote utilisation of green hydrogen as fuel for decentralised applications, such as cooking