French luxury home decor brands turn their attention to Indian market

A jellyfish-inspired chandelier hangs from the ceiling of an ornately decorated exhibition space in Bikaner House, New Delhi. It lights up a luxuriously laid out dining table that has a richly embroidered runner on it. Panels embroidered in gold with flower and bird motifs, and ones celebrating the evolving styles of Claude-Nicolas Ledoux, one of the earliest exponents of French neoclassical architecture, are tastefully placed in the room.

The displays are part of “Art de Vivre à la Française”, a luxury home decor and furnishing exhibition, which last week brought 30-odd French interior firms to showcase their creations in India –