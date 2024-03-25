Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

French luxury home decor brands turn their attention to Indian market

Over 30 luxe interior design brands from France showcased their creations to tap a new and growing class of rich Indians

JELLY FISH by MATHIEU LUSTRERIE
Premium

Jelly Fish by Mathieu Lustrerie

Veenu Sandhu New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2024 | 5:47 PM IST
A jellyfish-inspired chandelier hangs from the ceiling of an ornately decorated exhibition space in Bikaner House, New Delhi. It lights up a luxuriously laid out dining table that has a richly embroidered runner on it. Panels embroidered in gold with flower and bird motifs, and ones celebrating the evolving styles of Claude-Nicolas Ledoux, one of the earliest exponents of French neoclassical architecture, are tastefully placed in the room.

The displays are part of “Art de Vivre à la Française”, a luxury home decor and furnishing exhibition, which last week brought 30-odd French interior firms to showcase their creations in India –

Also Read

India to see highest rise in number of ultra-rich in 5 years: Knight Frank

Meet Gabriel Attal, France's youngest & first openly gay prime minister

Women's Premier League: Mumbai Indians SWOT analysis, schedule for WPL 2024

IPL 2024 auction: Mumbai Indians eye impact players in limited budget

WPL 2024: MI vs DC Playing 11, live match time, live streaming details

Uttar Pradesh sees rise in education loans, outstanding amount declines

'Average length of stay' at hospitals are becoming shorter by the day

Rising imports, demand slowdown ahead of polls weigh on Indian steelmakers

IT industry opposes Karnataka IT Union's call to end relief in labour rules

Up in arms: Feracrylum mandate not gelling with automobile companies

Topics : Rich Indians France luxury homes Bikaner House

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon