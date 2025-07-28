Monday, July 28, 2025 | 06:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fresh tourism policy on anvil for investment, economic growth in UP

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for promoting different forms of tourism such as heritage, rural, religious, and fort tourism

To attract global tourists, Yogi government is also promoting its rich network of Buddhist sites, particularly in the eastern region, targeting countries such as Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and Myanmar.(Photo: Shutterstock)

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh is planning a new tourism policy aimed at boosting private investment, creating local jobs, and accelerating economic growth, in line with its goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy.
 
Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh has directed officials to chart a revised roadmap on the lines of peer state Rajasthan. The department will identify key tourism sites and introduce countryside homestays in villages reflecting tribal cultures such as ‘Tharu’.
 
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for promoting different forms of tourism such as heritage, rural, religious, and fort tourism.
 
UP topped the national tourism chart in both 2023
