All top IT firms said they will honour every offer letter handed out, but the delay is making students anxious.

India’s software services companies have hired between 60,000 and 70,000 freshers in FY24, the lowest intake in two decades, according to HR firm Xpheno. This comes at a time when the country’s IT sector is battling global slowdown in demand.

Before the pandemic, around 200,000 freshers were hired annually.

HR analysts and college placements offices that Business Standard spoke to said fresher hiring by the top five IT firms has been the lowest in this financial year so far. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is the only IT major that said it will recruit around 40,000 graduates from campuses this year.