Home / Industry / News / From Adani to Vedanta, global giants drop anchor in Thoothukudi Port race

From Adani to Vedanta, global giants drop anchor in Thoothukudi Port race

Adani, Vedanta, DP World among key players vying for Rs 7K crore project; bids to open on February 11, first phase set to sail by 2028

India’s dream of having its first transshipment port is set to become a reality. Adani Group’s Vizhinjam International Seaport, the country’s first semi-automated container port, is poised to receive its first container vessel from Maersk, called MV
The Outer Harbour is a new expansion project aimed at increasing the port's capacity to accommodate larger container ships. (File Image)

Shine Jacob Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

A day after Tesla’s global rival VinFast identified VO Chidambaranar (VOC) Port in Thoothukudi as key to its $2 billion manufacturing unit plans in India, sources revealed that a Rs 7,056 crore outer harbour project at the port is drawing interest from both domestic and global industry leaders. The first phase of the project is expected to be operational by 2028.
 
According to a source familiar with the development of the outer harbour container terminal project, global players such as Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, DP World, Jan De Nul, the Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta group, JM Baxi, and Dakshin
