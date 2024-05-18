From TCS to Infosys, majority of IT firms support hybrid nature of work

Human resource experts agreed that firms should look at a hybrid model rather than force employees to be back all days

The $200 billion Indian IT services industry seems to be divided over the nature of work for their employees. India’s largest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has told its employees to be back in office or see an impact on their variable pay. Nasdaq-listed Cognizant has warned employees to be back or lose their job.

But a large chunk of firms representing the $200 billion industry says that the nature of work in future is going to be ‘hybrid’.

India’s second-largest IT services player Infosys told Business Standard that it will continue to offer employees flexibility through a hybrid work model.

Shaji