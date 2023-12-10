India defends quality control orders imposed across various sectors at WTO

India has defended the quality control orders imposed across various sectors, holding that the measures were necessary to ensure the quality of products, protection of human, animal, and plant health, and prevention of deceptive practices.

The United States, Canada, Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu had last year raised concerns over India’s quality control orders over the years in sectors, such as toys, chemicals, ICT (information and communication technology) products, and automobile parts.



They claimed that India’s statements often are not entirely resp­onsive to the questions posed by members, and this has led to an ever-growing list of specific trade concerns. “We note that since 2019, 19 members have raised 35 specific trade concerns (STCs) with India. Of these, more than a