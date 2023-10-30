close
FSSAI advises QR code in food labels for visually impaired people

The recent directive emphasised on QR code as an effective means to achieve this

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 9:37 PM IST
Listen to This Article

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed food business operators to incorporate provisions such as QR codes in food labels to facilitate easy access of nutritional information for the visually impaired.

The recent directive emphasised on QR code as an effective means to achieve this.
FSSAI visually impaired tourists visually challenged Packaging

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 9:37 PM IST

