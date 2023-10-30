FSSAI advises QR code in food labels for visually impaired people

Cough syrups to painkillers: Bar codes on 11 habit-forming drugs soon
Soon, you may be able to use the same QR codes for e-Rupee and UPI payments
Indian banks looking for a bigger stake in digital India via own QR codes
FMCG sales slow on lower stocking; home care only category to report growth
FSSAI set to meet international regulators on food safety system
Petronas, GIC to invest in 5 mn MT project of green ammonia in India
As Diwali draws closer, luxury brands soak in the festive spirit
A-I expands domestic, global distribution networks with global partners
Dubious agents running illicit UK visa trade in South Asia: Report
Healthcare and pharma sector sees surge in high-value deals: Report