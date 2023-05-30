close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Fuel price paradox: How soaring prices crimp households' disposable income

Global oil prices have slumped and India has access to larger amounts of discounted Russian crude oil, yet refiners are not passing on their savings to consumers

S Dinakar
Photo: Bloomberg
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

6 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 5:02 PM IST
Follow Us
Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, extolled the virtues of affordable fuels to Indian consumers in a speech he gave last week at a CII event titled ‘Powering Amrit Kaal Through Energy Transition’. He said, “India has successfully been able to modulate the effective price to consumers, thus insulating the common man from price rise and volatility in international prices.” 
Agreed, Indian consumers were insulated when fuel prices touched near records in the early part of 2022. But motorists are now overpaying for fuels after international rates of petrol and diesel crashed 40 to 50 per cent from last year's record levels.
The question that arises is whether Indian state-run oil companies led by IOC, which holds the biggest share of India’s $200 billion oil products market, are making fuels affordable for Indian households. High fuel prices feed into India's inflation, sticky inter
Or

Also Read

Podcast: What will guide oil prices in 2023?

Petrol, diesel prices remain largely unchanged, check prices in your city

Podcast: Census delayed, milk prices, oil prices in 2023, network splicing

Risks to the market rally are rising; oil stocks a good bet: Chris Wood

Immediate hurdle for Crude Oil seen at Rs 6,400; Natural Gas at Rs 589

Tech companies lead way with 50% of total flex space in India: Report

Govt behind on FAME target by 59% ten months before scheme closure

Top 4 IT companies see 40% drop in large client additions in FY23

Omron to establish first Indian medical devices factory in Tamil Nadu

New flights based on flyer-handling capacity at security checks: BCAS

Topics : fuel imports Fuel prices Petroleum Ministry

First Published: May 30 2023 | 5:02 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Wild poliovirus detected in environmental samples in Pakistan: Report

Coronavirus
1 min read

Japan adopts five-year action plan, aims to halve heatstroke deaths by 2030

Image
1 min read

Ashok Gehlot hopefull to work with Sachin Pilot, stresses on 'patience'

Image
3 min read

Structural reforms to be sustained to improve India's growth potential: RBI

Image
2 min read

China successfully launches new manned spaceship with 1st civilian on board

Image
3 min read

Most Popular

Ambani-backed EV maker aims to raise $85 mn, seeks $359 mn valuation

Electric vehicles
2 min read

Despite RBI red flag, unauthorised e-trading platforms just a click away

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
4 min read

Taxing times: Income tax heat on start-ups over unexplained funds

tax notice to startups
4 min read

Sensex extends rally to 4th day, ends 123 pts higher; ITC, IT stocks shine

Sensex
2 min read

IRCTC Q4 results: PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 279 cr, declares dividend of 100%

IRCTC cancels 202 trains today, 9 September 2022
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon