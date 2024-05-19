Future of broadcasting: Rise of free-to-air channels is aiding growth of TV

Tulsidham Ke Laddu Gopal is a feel-good mythological drama. Tulsi, a devotee of Laddu Gopal (Krishna’s childhood avatar) can sense his presence even while he is invisible to others. The fun and miracles this leads to is what this daily on Shemaroo TV is all about.

It also provides an insight into the future of television -- which is about free, family- oriented, mass, and ad-supported programming.

“The free-to-air world is going through the roof. It is the biggest disruption in the way video is being consumed,” says Deepak Dhar, founder and group CEO for Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine