Future of television, smart and networked: Is Dor the disruption it needs?

A new idea for television was announced on Tuesday. Dor, a 43-inch, Rs 10,799 TV offers 24 streaming apps such as SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and over 300 channels, with a single subscription and sign-on. These are free for the first month. For the next 11 months, you pay Rs 799. After that the price changes, depending on how many apps you want to keep.

You could opt for free channels and YouTube, and not pay anything. Dor’s search works across apps. For instance, you could look for a Shah Rukh Khan film, or an action film, or a