FY24 dividend income: Promoters and top business families beat govt

Dividends and proceeds from share buybacks by individual promoters and prominent business families in India in 2023-24 were once again higher than the Government of India’s earnings from listed central public-sector undertakings (CPSUs) or multinationals’ earnings from their listed subsidiaries and associate companies in India.



Individual promoters and promoter families together earned around Rs 1.064 trillion through dividends and proceeds from share buybacks from their listed companies in FY24, up just 0.2 per cent from a year ago.



Promoter families’ earnings in FY24 were, however, nearly 28 per cent higher than the government’s estimated dividends of around