Home / Industry / News / FY25 marks among the least ever spends on taking companies private

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

Acquirers have seldom spent as little on delisting attempts as they have during the previous financial year.
 
The total amount spent on delistings in financial year 2024-25 (FY25) is at a five-year low of Rs 70.98 crore, according to numbers from tracker Prime Database. It has been lower only twice before. It had touched Rs 58.39 crore in FY20 and Rs 46.77 crore in FY17.  
 
This comes after the acquired amount for delisting purposes touched a peak of ₹4,676 crore in FY21 during the pandemic volatility.
 
A number of promoters had announced delisting amid a market rout following Covid-19 amid
