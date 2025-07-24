Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 10:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / FY26 likely to be another slow year for IT companies, say analysts

FY26 likely to be another slow year for IT companies, say analysts

Analysts say possibility of hitting high single-digit revenue growth looks unlikely

The top five IT players are Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra.

Shivani ShindeAvik Das Mumbai/Bengaluru
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 10:35 PM IST

The information technology (IT) services industry may be headed for another year of sluggish growth. Based on the results of the top five IT services companies for the first quarter of 2025-26 (Q1FY26), analysts say the possibility of hitting high single-digit revenue growth in FY26 looks unlikely. The top five IT players are Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra. 
According to UnearthInsight, tech services will grow by 3-5 per cent in FY26, with leading Indian IT companies likely to experience modest, incremental growth rather than a strong recovery in the near term. Persistent geopolitical uncertainties,
