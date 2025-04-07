Monday, April 07, 2025 | 07:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
FY26 may be tougher than FY25 for some IT firms amid global headwinds

FY26 may be tougher than FY25 for some IT firms amid global headwinds

Uncertainty is also accentuated as the tariff scenario can play out in numerous different ways. A large part of the tariffs could get rescinded in the future or there can be an escalation of tariffs

The report suggests that, “Companies might prefer a conservative stance given higher uncertainty in the near term and the lack of mega deal-driven revenues in FY26. It may be prudent on the part of companies to defer guidance until there is more certainty on the demand environment or restrict guidance to the next quarter, where there is a higher degree of visibility.”

BS Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

The rise in tariffs by the US government on several countries could lead to higher inflation and slower economic growth globally, with an increased risk of recession in the US and other developed economies, which adds to the challenges of the IT services industry, said a report.
 
“Uncertainty at the beginning of the year would lead to deferral of decisions and impact growth in the crucial and seasonally strong quarter of June. This new reality would mean that FY26E could now end up being worse than FY25 for many of the companies,” said a report by Kotak Institutional Equities.
   
Kotak has cut FY25–27E revenue growth by 1.2–3.4 per cent and Ebit margins by 10–50 basis points, leading to an earnings per share (EPS) cut of 1.6–5.8 per cent.
 
The uncertainty is also accentuated as the tariff scenario can play out in numerous different ways. A large part of the tariffs could get rescinded in the future or there can be an escalation of tariffs. There are various outcomes possible in between.
 
“The huge range of outcomes possible increases uncertainty. We lower the target price-to-earnings (PE) multiple by 1–2x to account for these increased uncertainties. Overall, we cut fair values for stocks by 2–10 per cent,” said the Kotak report.

Because of the new headwinds in the global macroeconomic environment, ‘guidance’ by firms like Infosys and HCLTech will be under scrutiny.
 
The report suggests that, “Companies might prefer a conservative stance given higher uncertainty in the near term and the lack of mega deal-driven revenues in FY26. It may be prudent on the part of companies to defer guidance until there is more certainty on the demand environment or restrict guidance to the next quarter, where there is a higher degree of visibility.”
 
This uncertainty could push many companies to stretch the envelope on generative artificial intelligence (AI) use cases. “A weaker demand environment will only perpetuate the trend. We expect the adoption of more promising use cases (such as code generation, knowledge summarisation, querying of unstructured data and customer support) and lower spending on discretionary spending (experimenting with novel use cases),” said the report.
 
The Nifty IT index fell 2.51 per cent, extending its three-day drop to 10 per cent. While software exporters are not directly impacted by US tariffs, investors are worried that a US recession could make a dent in their revenues. The worst-performing stock from the Nifty IT index was Mphasis (down 5.4 per cent), while Infosys, Coforge and HCLTech each fell over 3 per cent. 
  (Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd) 
 

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

