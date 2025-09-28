Sunday, September 28, 2025 | 07:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gaitonde sells for Rs 67 cr, becomes India's second most expensive artwork

Saffronart's anniversary auction fetches Rs 355.77 crore, highest for South Asian art globally

V S Gaitonde, Untitled, 1970, sold for Rs 67.08 crore, achieves 2nd highest price for Indian art (Photos: Courtesy Saffronart)
Veenu Sandhu New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 6:59 PM IST

Calendar 2025 is turning out to be a year of records for Indian art. At Saffronart’s 25th Anniversary Evening Sale, which concluded on Saturday (September 27) in New Delhi, VS Gaitonde’s untitled painting from 1970 went for Rs 67.08 crore ($7.57 million), making it the second most expensive work of Indian art sold worldwide – and setting a world record for the highest price achieved by the artist at auction globally. 
The reclusive Gaitonde surpassed Amrita Sher-Gil’s The Story Teller (1937) and Tyeb Mehta's Trussed Bull (1956), which were until now tied as the second most expensive Indian artworks. Both
