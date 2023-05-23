Gaming firms hail CBDT's online gaming TDS clarifications on bonuses & sops

Tax deducted at source (TDS) will not apply if the said bonuses are used only for playing. Tax will also not be deducted in case net winnings do not exceed Rs 100 a month, or if the balance in the user account, at the time of tax deduction, is not sufficient to discharge the tax deduction.

The apex tax body clarified that any deposit in the form of bonus or incentives credited into a ‘user account’ will be regarded as net winnings, and subject to tax deduction when withdrawn. Money equivalent deposits in the form of coins, coupons and vouchers will also be deemed taxable.