close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Gas sector confident of smooth transition as it awaits new pricing rules

Officials said existing APM gas prices have been left broadly unchanged till Sept 31 as a temporary arrangement

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
Gas pipeline
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 7:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's gas industry continues to wait anxiously for the government to take a call on the Kirit Parikh Committee's recommendations on gas pricing in India, but remains confident of a smooth transition. Meanwhile, officials said gas prices under the existing Administrative Price Mecha
Or

Also Read

Stepping on the gas: CNG fuel of choice in green mobility quest

ONGC gains 2%, hits over 6-month high on hopes of strong earnings growth

One in every 10 petrol pumps in India now offering CNG, EV charging

Proposed gas price revision to bring short-term relief to CGDs: Analysts

City Union Bank shares crash 13.5% after Q3 earnings dip on quarterly basis

Steel export falls five-year low, imports at four-year high in FY23

Electronics trade group announces IESA new council, Sanjay Gupta is chief

Realtors worried about likelihood of another repo rate hike by RBI

Office mkt remains appealing for long-term investors seeking stable returns

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, India's oldest, posts highest cargo, surplus

Topics : gas | Gas pipeline | City Gas Distribution | CNG | ONGC | natural gas | gas supplies

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 7:25 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Alamode by Akanksha: The Revolutionizing Fast Fashion Brand in India

Image
Premium

World Sleep day 2023: Do you have problems falling asleep?

Image
3 min read

Over 1 mn people join nationwide protests against pension reform in France

Image

Mamata meets Patnaik, calls to strengthen India's federal structure

Image

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Most Popular

View More

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Govt does not interfere with press freedom: Anurag Thakur tells Parliament

Image
Premium

TMSEp396: US Fed rate hike, Bisleri, air pollution, Credit Suisse AT1 bonds

Image

Sharad Pawar backs Rahul, says jail term attempt to suppress Opposition

Image

Chhattisgarh CM announces procurement of 20 quintals of paddy per acre

Image
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon