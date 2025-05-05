GCCs emerging as hotspots for nurturing next-gen enterprise leaders

India’s Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are rapidly evolving from support hubs into strategic nerve centres, shaping the next generation of enterprise leaders. As they take on critical roles in operations, lead large-scale projects, and drive decision-making for their parent organisations, GCCs are producing CXO-level talent with increasing frequency.

With a strong focus on advanced technologies — AI, machine learning, and GenAI — GCCs have become proving grounds for global CIOs and CTOs. While business leadership roles are still emerging, the transformation from cost centres to core enterprise engines is well underway.

This evolution has led to GCC site leaders being