Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.21%)
65539.42 + 137.50
Nifty (0.16%)
19465.00 + 30.45
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
37801.65 + 31.45
Nifty Smallcap (-0.10%)
5329.60 -5.45
Nifty Bank (-0.33%)
43946.40 -144.55
Heatmap

GenAI to create transformational business benefits within 2-5 yrs: Gartner

The four themes of emerging technology trends identified are Emergent AI, developer experience (DevX), pervasive cloud, and human-centric security and privacy

Artifical Intelligence, AI, Gartner, Emotional AI
Premium

Representative Image

BS Reporter Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 10:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Generative artificial intelligence, or GenAI, is forecasted to bring about transformational business benefits within the next 2-5 years. It has reached the 'Peak of Inflated Expectations' on the Gartner Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies, 2023. GenAI falls under the broader theme of emergent AI, a key trend in this hype cycle that is opening new avenues for innovation.

"The impact of many new AI techniques on business and society will be profound," observed Arun Chandrasekaran, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner. "The extensive pretraining and scaling of AI foundation models, the viral

Also Read

ESG metrics of IT services companies turn crucial in winning deals

With new business unit, TCS takes different path to genAI strategy

We are infusing GenAI into all our core offerings, says Cognizant CEO

DynamoFL raises $15.1 mn to scale compliance-focused GenAI solutions

Wipro launches GenAI centre of excellence in collaboration with IIT Delhi

India's first drones testing centre to be set up in Tamil Nadu: State govt

Telecom service providers wary of regulatory sandbox proposed by TRAI

Highway ministry likely to respond to CAG concerns on Expressway costs

Festive demand to see addition of 50,000 temporary jobs in BFSI: TeamLease

Govt rolls out quality norms for ceiling fans to boost domestic production

Topics : Gartner artifical intelligence

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 9:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceHyundai-General Motors DealStock to watch todayIMD Weather Update TodayThe Vaccine WarPM-eBus SewaiPhone 15 ProductionUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: OfficialsM&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customersApple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmenIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon