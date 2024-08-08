Business Standard
IT companies face 'long curve' before revenue visibility from GenAI

Peter Bendor-Samuel, CEO, Everest, a research firm, said there was a long curve before GenAI started generating money

artificial intelligence machine learning
Shivani Shinde Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 11:36 PM IST

Revenue from generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) or the deal pipeline in this segment in April-June of FY25 was missing in the quarterly statements of large information-technology services firms other than Accenture and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).
 
Rather, this quarter many avoided even giving the number of proof-of-concepts (POCs) they are working on.
 
Salil Parekh, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), Infosys, in the media briefing, said: “We are not sharing externally the value in terms of revenue or of the deals … our Generative AI approach is leading in the market.”
 
Peter Bendor-Samuel, CEO, Everest,

Topics : Artificial intelligence Technology Tech companies

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 11:36 PM IST

