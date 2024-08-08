IT companies face 'long curve' before revenue visibility from GenAI

Revenue from generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) or the deal pipeline in this segment in April-June of FY25 was missing in the quarterly statements of large information-technology services firms other than Accenture and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).



Rather, this quarter many avoided even giving the number of proof-of-concepts (POCs) they are working on.



Salil Parekh, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), Infosys, in the media briefing, said: “We are not sharing externally the value in terms of revenue or of the deals … our Generative AI approach is leading in the market.”



Peter Bendor-Samuel, CEO, Everest,