GenAI will impact headcount growth in next 3-5 years: Infosys executive

The current headcount fall at large Indian information-technology (IT) players has been due to growth slowing, and in the long run companies will hire fewer people, said a senior executive of Infosys.

Satish H C, executive vice-president and co-head (delivery), is of the opinion that newer technologies like generative AI (artificial intelligence) will bring in non-linearity in headcount growth and revenue in a few years.

“Incrementally, in the long run, we will need less talent. Non-linearity will start to come in. It’ll still take three to five years,” he told Business Standard.

A reason will be technology, he added.

“In a couple of years