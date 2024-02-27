Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

GenAI will impact headcount growth in next 3-5 years: Infosys executive

Infosys, which has stated it will be an AI-first company, is bracing itself for this disruption

artificial intelligence machine learning
Premium

Representative Picture

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 9:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The current headcount fall at large Indian information-technology (IT) players has been due to growth slowing, and in the long run companies will hire fewer people, said a senior executive of Infosys.

Satish H C, executive vice-president and co-head (delivery), is of the opinion that newer technologies like generative AI (artificial intelligence) will bring in non-linearity in headcount growth and revenue in a few years.

“Incrementally, in the long run, we will need less talent. Non-linearity will start to come in. It’ll still take three to five years,” he told Business Standard.

A reason will be technology, he added.

“In a couple of years

Also Read

Q3 preview: Infosys profit seen falling 7% YoY; wage hikes to erode margins

Infosys Q2FY24 preview: Subdued earnings on cards despite mega deal wins

Infosys Science Foundation names winners of Infosys Prize 2023: All details

India witnesses decline in data science & analytics jobs in 2023: Report

Infosys to begin fresh appraisal cycle; last year hikes still pending

Extra cautious to ensure fintech's don't function beyond rule: Peak XV

Ministry of coal encouraging extensive diversification within CPSEs

Unsecured loan growth remains strong despite hike in risk weights

Builders bought 415 acres in Delhi-NCR for Rs 9,120 crore: Report

India to have largest R&D presence outside US by 2025: Bristol Myers CEO

Topics : Infosys IT companies Jobs in IT sector Indian IT firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 9:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LivePankaj Udhas DeathRajya Sabha polls LIVECrakk Box Office Collection Day 4Gold Price TodayBade Miyan Chote MiyanBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon