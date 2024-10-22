Generation gap: Will 6G find enough use cases to go where 5G hasn't?

The last few days, 3,000 delegates from 190 countries have been immersed in discussions at New Delhi’s swanky Bharat Mandapam convention centre to hammer out a global consensus on the standards that will determine the next big mobile technology: 6G (short for sixth generation), future spectrum bands, and use cases that will power the new technology.

But for users across the world, the question is why and what will the World Telecommunications Standardization Assembly (WTSA), whose 10-day session ends on Thursday, offer through the new technology that would be different from 5G.

The promise is big: 6G will be