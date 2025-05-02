Friday, May 02, 2025 | 07:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GenZ pushes hospitality firms to expand with unique travel experiences

GenZ pushes hospitality firms to expand with unique travel experiences

Araiya Hotels, Hyatt and Airbnb are expanding in India as GenZ travellers seek authentic, spiritual, adventure and wellness experiences, driving demand for unique stays

The hospitality player is largely working with first-time hotel owners who can become long-term partners.

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

GenZ, with a growing penchant for off-the-beaten-track experiences, has made hospitality companies sit up and take note of their preferences.
 
Many chains are expanding their presence in the country while offering unique experiences that attract this younger consumer cohort.
 
Araiya Hotels, helmed by Leela Hotels scion Amruda Nair, has witnessed growing interest in well-rounded wellbeing getaways from a new crop of GenZ travellers.
 
The chain, which currently operates four properties — in Gir, Palampur and two in Uttarakhand — plans to reach 10 properties by the end of the ongoing financial year.
 
As part of its expansion, the company aims
