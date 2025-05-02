GenZ pushes hospitality firms to expand with unique travel experiences

GenZ, with a growing penchant for off-the-beaten-track experiences, has made hospitality companies sit up and take note of their preferences.

Many chains are expanding their presence in the country while offering unique experiences that attract this younger consumer cohort.

Araiya Hotels, helmed by Leela Hotels scion Amruda Nair, has witnessed growing interest in well-rounded wellbeing getaways from a new crop of GenZ travellers.

The chain, which currently operates four properties — in Gir, Palampur and two in Uttarakhand — plans to reach 10 properties by the end of the ongoing financial year.

As part of its expansion, the company aims