Global electric vehicle growth forecast to rise 34% in 2023: Gartner

How Micron planned its Sanand project to match India's semiconductor play

Panic buying? IT hardware imports rise 50% ahead of licence deadline

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

States, UTs collected Rs 2 trn in FY23 from realty sector: Knight Frank

Need for real-time data on production, prices of tea: IIPM Director

Auto sales up 9% in August, PV inventory at an all-time high: FADA

End of season sales party arrives early for Indians this year, here's why

April auto retail sales drop of 4% on decline in two-wheeler demand

EV push, pent-up demand: Why auto exports fell in April amid healthy sales?

Luxury car sales up 38% YoY in June, more growth than overall vehicle sales

A total of 15.4 million electric vehicles (EVs) will be shipped globally in 2023, with cars accounting for 97.1 per cent of the market, according to a forecast by research

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com