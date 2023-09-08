Global electric vehicle growth forecast to rise 34% in 2023: Gartner

Luxury car sales up 38% YoY in June, more growth than overall vehicle sales
EV push, pent-up demand: Why auto exports fell in April amid healthy sales?
April auto retail sales drop of 4% on decline in two-wheeler demand
End of season sales party arrives early for Indians this year, here's why
Auto sales up 9% in August, PV inventory at an all-time high: FADA
Need for real-time data on production, prices of tea: IIPM Director
States, UTs collected Rs 2 trn in FY23 from realty sector: Knight Frank
Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Panic buying? IT hardware imports rise 50% ahead of licence deadline
How Micron planned its Sanand project to match India's semiconductor play