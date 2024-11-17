Global footwear brands flock to Tamil Nadu, eyeing non-leather growth

Suppliers of several non-leather footwear brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma, New Balance, and Reebok are betting big on Tamil Nadu as a manufacturing hub, with the state in the process of building a supplier ecosystem for which India is almost entirely dependent on imports. According to sources, more than half a dozen global suppliers are setting up units in various parts of the state as part of their China Plus One strategy and in response to India's import curbs.

To create a raw material supply base for these new players, Kothari Industrial Corporation has signed a memorandum of understanding with