Friday, October 17, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Gourmet mithai glitters this Diwali, some priced beyond Rs 1 lakh a kg

Gourmet mithai glitters this Diwali, some priced beyond Rs 1 lakh a kg

From gold-infused barfi to Biscoff peda, sweet-makers across India are reinventing traditional mithai with luxurious twists

Indie Bites - 54.5% Dark Chocolate Kaju Katli - Bombay Sweet Shop
premium

This Diwali, traditional Indian sweets get a gourmet makeover — from gold-infused barfi to hazelnut laddoos, blending nostalgia with luxury indulgence.

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Traditional Indian sweets are getting a lavish makeover this festive season, with evolving consumer tastes driving innovation. From rose-infused kaju katli to hazelnut besan laddoo, sweet-makers are serving up gourmet renditions of classic favourites — at prices that range from indulgent to extravagant. 
While a typical box of sweets costs around Rs 800, some artisanal creations this year are commanding prices that go well beyond imagination. Take Jaipur-based Tyohaar Sweets, for instance, which has unveiled Swarna Prasadam, a barfi made with pine nuts and saffron, infused with edible 24-karat gold and topped with gold vark. It is priced at a
Topics : Chocolates Diwali sales festive season
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon