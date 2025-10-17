Gourmet mithai glitters this Diwali, some priced beyond Rs 1 lakh a kg

Traditional Indian sweets are getting a lavish makeover this festive season, with evolving consumer tastes driving innovation. From rose-infused kaju katli to hazelnut besan laddoo, sweet-makers are serving up gourmet renditions of classic favourites — at prices that range from indulgent to extravagant.

While a typical box of sweets costs around Rs 800, some artisanal creations this year are commanding prices that go well beyond imagination. Take Jaipur-based Tyohaar Sweets, for instance, which has unveiled Swarna Prasadam, a barfi made with pine nuts and saffron, infused with edible 24-karat gold and topped with gold vark. It is priced at a