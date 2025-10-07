Govt aims to double concert economy, simplify event permissions in India

With India increasingly attracting global artists, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) is working on easing the process of setting up concerts across the country.

“We are looking at doubling the concerts economy,” said Sanjay Jaju, secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in his keynote address at FICCI FRAMES 2025, emphasising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of creating a vibrant concert economy in India.

“We have a lot of icons performing globally. The likes of Diljit Dosanjh, Arijit Singh… They are performing to packed stadiums worldwide. There are concerts happening (in India as well) which have a huge direct