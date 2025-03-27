Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 07:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Govt aims to make India a global semiconductor hub, says S Krishnan

Govt aims to make India a global semiconductor hub, says S Krishnan

He also spoke about the importance of ensuring that intellectual property (IP) remains in India. He noted that the key concern is not ownership, but the use of Indian IP

S Krishnan
Premium

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is committed to supporting the semiconductor sector with ongoing investments and backing in the years ahead. The goal is to position India as a “power to reckon with” in the semiconductor industry, said S Krishnan, secretary of the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY). He was speaking at the Nano Electronics Roadshow and Conference at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.
 
Krishnan highlighted ongoing efforts to improve the design-linked incentive scheme in the semiconductor sector. He emphasised the intention to expand the scheme beyond startups and MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) to include larger companies,
Topics : semiconductor semiconductor industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon