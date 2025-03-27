Govt aims to make India a global semiconductor hub, says S Krishnan

The government is committed to supporting the semiconductor sector with ongoing investments and backing in the years ahead. The goal is to position India as a “power to reckon with” in the semiconductor industry, said S Krishnan, secretary of the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY). He was speaking at the Nano Electronics Roadshow and Conference at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.

Krishnan highlighted ongoing efforts to improve the design-linked incentive scheme in the semiconductor sector. He emphasised the intention to expand the scheme beyond startups and MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) to include larger companies,